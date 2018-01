La mort d'un ressortissant algérien en Espagne et 2 autres en France: le parquet algérien ouvre une enquête

Algerian Justice Minister Tayeb Louh looks on during a meeting with his French counterpart Christiane Taubira in Algiers during the first day of the latter's visit on December 20, 2015. Taubira is due to sign a cooperation agreement during her visit. / AFP / FAROUK BATICHE (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images) | FAROUK BATICHE via Getty Images