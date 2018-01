La Tunisie est un exemple pour la Suisse en matière d'énergie éolienne, selon le classement de la SolarSuperState Association

BIZERTE, TUNISIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Wind turbines are seen at El Alia town of Bizerte, Tunisia on September 18, 2016. The wind power plant, put into service on 2012, is operated by Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas. 37 wind turbines product 150 gigawatt electric power per year. (Photo by Amine Landoulsi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images