En Algérie, des cancéreuses abandonnées par leur mari après une ablation du sein

Samia Gasmi, the head of the 'Nur Doha' cancer charity, stands in a room of the association in the town of Ghardaia, some 600 kilometres south of Algiers on October 30, 2017. Hundreds of Algerian women have been abandoned by their husbands or fiances after being diagnosed with breast cancer, a charity says. / AFP PHOTO / RYAD KRAMDI (Photo credit should read RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images) | RYAD KRAMDI via Getty Images