Vague de froid: Trump ironise sur le réchauffement climatique

A woman walks down 50th Street bundled against the cold on December 28, 2017 in New York, as a bitter Arctic chill settled across much of the United States and Canada. In the US the National Weather Service said that 'dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills' were pummelling much of the central and eastern part of the country, with the forecast that one third of the country would experience temperatures hovering around minus 18 C on New Years Day. / AFP PHOTO / Don Emmert (Photo cr | DON EMMERT via Getty Images