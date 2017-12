Les nouveaux prix des carburants applicables à compter du 1er janvier 2018 (à 00h00)

A Naftal billboard shows prices at the entrance of the fuel station in the highway of Algiers, Algeria February 3, 2016. Unleaded fuel is priced at 31.02 dinar per litre. A dramatic drop in oil prices, driven down by a glut in supply, is translating into a mixed bag for motorists. All countries have access to the same oil prices on international markets, but retail prices vary wildly, largely because of taxes and subsidies. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES | Ramzi Boudina / Reuters