Au Caire, un attentat contre une église fait au moins neuf morts

TOPSHOT - Egyptian security members and forensic police inspect the site of a gun attack outside a church south of the capital Cairo, on December 29, 2017.A gunman opened fire on a church, killing at least nine people before policemen shot him dead, state media and officials said. / AFP PHOTO / Samer ABDALLAH (Photo credit should read SAMER ABDALLAH/AFP/Getty Images) | SAMER ABDALLAH via Getty Images