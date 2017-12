Yémen: 68 civils tués mardi dans des frappes de la coalition dirigée par Ryad

SANA’A, YEMEN – DECEMBER 26: People carry coffins of 11-members from one family after they were killed by airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition hit their house on Monday leaving the nine members including five children killed on December 26, 2017 in Sana’a, Yemen. The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported that at least 71 civilians, including 11 children, were killed in Yemen in 51 airstrikes carried out by the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition across the country over | Mohammed Hamoud via Getty Images