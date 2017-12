Une Algérienne, nouvelle cheffe de la Mission de paix en République démocratique du Congo (Monusco)

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Leila Zerrougui (C) is welcomed by the Nuer community in a South Sudanese internally displaced people (IDP) camp at UN House, the UNMISS (United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan) compound on the southwestern outskirts of Juba, on June 23, 2014, during a joint visit by a UNESCO high delegation and the Special Representative of the United Nations' Secretary-General for Children and Armed Co | CHARLES LOMODONG via Getty Images