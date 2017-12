Médecins résidents: du nouveau pour le service civil (ministre de la Santé)

Algerian Abderahman, 47, who had a kidney transplant, stands next to his sister while waiting at Batna's university hospital's nephrology department, 435 kms east of Algiers, on July 26, 2017.In Algeria and across the entire Maghreb in North Africa, many people continue to suffer or die because of the lack of donors. Part of the problem lies with laws restricting the harvesting of human organs, coupled with cultural or religious reticence, despite Muslim theologians' approval of organ donations. | RYAD KRAMDI via Getty Images