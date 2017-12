Afghanistan: au moins 40 morts dans les explosions de Kaboul

An Afghan man runs away as dust blows in the aftermath of the third blast at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, 2017.At least 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded in multiple blasts at a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, officials said, in the latest deadly violence to hit the Afghan capital. / AFP PHOTO / SHAH MARAI (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images) | SHAH MARAI via Getty Images