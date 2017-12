Tunisie-Turquie: Vers une plus grande coopération militaire et économique

TUNIS, TUNISIA - DECEMBER 27: Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci (L) and his Tunisian counterpart sign a bilateral agreement as they are flanked by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd L) and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (2nd R) in Tunis, Tunisia on December 27, 2017. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images