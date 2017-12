Israël donnera le nom de Donald Trump à la station de train près du mur des Lamentations

Tourists and locals pass a walkway to Temple Mount running through the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on an Egyptian draft resolution Monday that 'calls upon all States to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions' in Jerusalem, after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized the city as Israels capital. Photographer: Geraldine Hope Ghelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images