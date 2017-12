Combi-shorts pour hommes, col roulé géant, eyeliner floral... Voici les meilleures et les pires tendances de l'année 2017

Flower Power! 🌿🌼🌿🌻🌿🌺🌿 Part 2 of the series of eyelid art I worked on! This video is brought to you by @cosmopolitan and @maybelline ❤️ Featuring their new The Falsies Push Up Angel washable mascara. Model: @nicollelobo 😍 Hair by @cashlawlesshair ❤️ Makeup by me 😀 Special thank you goes to @annalisagesterkamp for bringing me on board ❤️ Also, thank you to @glowawaymeg for starting this awesome helix eyeliner trend. Thank you for the inspiration! #maybelline #maybellinenewyork #makeup #eyelidart #flowereyeliner #halloween #spooky #creativemakeup #halloweenmakeup

A post shared by Vlada Haggerty (@vladamua) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT