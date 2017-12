Syrie: Ils ont survécu à la guerre mais pas à l'hiver

A displaced Syrian child, who was forced to leave his hometown by the war against the Islamic State (IS) group, is seen at the Ain Issa camp on December 18, 2017. As temperatures drop, tens of thousands of civilians forced out of their homes by Syria's war are spending yet another winter in flimsy plastic tents or abandoned half-finished buildings. And without heating, blankets and warm clothes, or access to proper medical care, even a simple cold can turn deadly. / AFP PHOTO / Delil souleima | DELIL SOULEIMAN via Getty Images