Alger: Les sites concernés par le relogement et les nouveaux sites d'accueil

A general view of residential buildings and complexes in Ain Benian on the outskirts of the Algerian capital Algiers, July 8, 2013. Political and social pressures are combining to open Algeria's construction market to international competition, potentially making billion of dollars worth of contracts available to foreign companies. Housing supply has long been a source of public discontent in Algeria, which has a young and growing population of 37 million. Migration to the cities has packed some | Ramzi Boudina / Reuters