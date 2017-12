Sakher Materi, son-in-law of Tunisia's President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and founder of Tunisia's first Islamic bank Zitouna Bank, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis April 20, 2010. Materi said in an interview his election to parliament and growing portfolio of media assets were not signs that he held political ambitions. To match Interview TUNISIA-MATERI/ REUTERS/Zoubir Souissi(TUNISIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters