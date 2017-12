Une journée avec le boulanger tunisien Ridha Khader, fournisseur officiel de l'Élysée

Parisian baker Ridha Khadher, winner of the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 award, holds his baguettes, French bread, as he poses in his bakery after the verdict in Paris April 25, 2013. The baguette is a French cultural symbol par excellence and the competition saw 203 Parisian bakers who compete for recognition as finest purveyor of one of France's most iconic staples. The baguettes are registered, given anonymous white wrappings and an identification number. They are then carefully weighed and me | Charles Platiau / Reuters