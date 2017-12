Un Palestinien décède de ses blessures après des heurts à Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - DECEMBER 22 : A Palestinian protester uses slingshot to throw at Israeli security forces during a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, at Israeli border in Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on December 22, 2017. (Photo by Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images