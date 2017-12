A Bethléem et en Palestine occupée, un Noël assombri par la décision américaine sur Jérusalem

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 23 : Israeli security forces intervene protesters dressed up as Santa-Claus during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trumps announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in Bethlehem, West Bank on December 23, 2017. (Photo by Issam Rimawi /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images