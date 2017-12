Panier des ménages: Inflation sur les légumes et le carburant

Vendors sell fruits and vegetables at a market in Rabat January 15, 2013. The alleys of Rabat's old city resound with the shouts of street vendors advertising Chinese consumer goods such as fabrics and electronic gadgets. But the area's vegetable sellers, from whom many residents buy dinner on the way home, are unusually quiet. Morocco's cash-strapped government is preparing to launch its biggest economic policy change in years: root-and-branch reform of the system of food and energy subsidies w | Stringer . / Reuters