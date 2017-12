HIV: 45% des cas en Algérie enregistrés dans l'Ouest du pays

A nurse takes blood from a man who got a free HIV test on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts travelled on a bus to different neighborhoods of Tehran, stationing there for some days to provide education and medical services on the HIV/AIDS disease. They also performed HIV tests on residents. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. | Reuters Photographer / Reuters