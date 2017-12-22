L'artiste franco-tunisien eL Seed œuvre symboliquement pour l'apaisement des tensions en zone coréenne démilitarisée
C'est un message d'espoir que tente d'insuffler le graffeur franco-tunisien eL Seed en imposant une œuvre sculpturale intitulée "The Bridge" (Le Pont) dans la zone démilitarisée (DMZ) qui divise, depuis plus d'un demi siècle, la péninsule coréenne actuellement en proie à d'extrêmes tensions.
Initié en novembre dernier, suite à une commande du Gyeonggi Museum d'Ansan, le travail calligraphique d'eL Seed vient habilement orner les barbelés symbolisant la tristement célèbre "zone interdite" – situés précisément sur le territoire sud-coréen face à la frontière nord – grâce à l'emploi 43 panneaux d'aluminium découpés au laser.
When the @gyeonggimoma approached me to create an art piece at DMZ, the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, the goal was to celebrate a call for reunification, unity and mutual respect. My initial plan was to build a bridge-like sculptural artwork that represented the beginning of a bridge; a curved sculpture that rises up to 20 meters However, due to the security matters within the military zone the concept was fraught with difficulties and getting permission for the initial idea was difficult. Military restrictions would not allow this idea to be realized so instead, I proposed a horizontal laser-cut aluminium art piece installed on the fence of the DMZ. The art piece spells out the words of Kim Sowol, a poet from the Northern part of Korea who died before the country became divided.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "You may remember, unable to forget: yet live a lifetime, remember or forget, For you will have a day when you will come to forget. You may remember, unable to forget: Let your years flow by, remember or forget, For once in a while, you will forget. On the other hand it may be: 'How could you forget What you can never forget?"⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bridges are never built from one side. It involves taking a step forward from both sides. I proposed a bridge that would begin in South Korea and extend to the mid-point a gesture of solidarity. The project will remain unfinished until another art piece is installed in North Korea, thus making it the ultimate symbol of unification. 'The Bridge' feeds the memories of the older generations with the souvenir of one united country, it stands as a reminder for the younger generations that there is a shared culture, language, and traditions and that art can bring people, culture and generations together beyond political conflict. #thebridge #unabletoforget #kimsowol #dmz #nocolorsallowed #ThankyouTaijin 📷t.jchoe
"Tu peux avoir des souvenirs, être incapable d'oublier.
Mais vis toute ta vie, souviens-toi ou oublie.
Car viendra un jour où tu viendras à oublier.
Tu peux avoir des souvenirs, être incapable d'oublier.
Laisse les années s'écouler, souviens-toi ou oublie.
De temps en temps tu oublieras.
D'un autre côté, on pourrait se demander:
Comment ai-je pu oublier
Ce que l'on ne peut jamais oublier?"
Ce sont les vers du poète Kim So-Wol (1902-1934) – réputé pour son style musical ayant grandement contribué à la poésie coréenne moderne – que l'artiste franco-tunisien vient ainsi de matérialiser.
À travers son titre explicite, sa position à forte portée symbolique et cette savante fusion artistique entre calligraphie arabe et poésie coréenne, l'œuvre métissée s'affirme comme un véhément appel au rapprochement des peuples.
"Je crois que les œuvres d'art peuvent vraiment unir malgré les divisions. Pour moi cette œuvre est vraiment symbolique", commente l'artiste franco-tunisien, dans un communiqué.
The first time I visited the DMZ with the team from @gyeonggimoma, the military told us I had total creative freedom. When they saw the height of the initial sculpture I proposed, they told me that the piece could become a military target and that the work couldn't be higher than the fence. So I brought the size down but, due to further restrictions, I was told that the only place the artwork could be installed is along the fence. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I decided to create a laser-cut calligraphy that would be installed on the fence. The original color was blue but again, because of military restrictions, I was asked to have a more neutral finishing so the art piece could not be seen as a military target from North Korea. I then decided on a mirror finish so the piece would blend in with the environment. What is important in this whole project isn't the shape of the art piece but what it does represents. The finished art piece wasn't my initial idea but it is still my artwork and I am honored that South Korea asked me, a French-Tunisian artist, to create an art piece that calls for unification. 'The Bridge' is a symbol of peace, unity, and acceptance. The poem from Kim Sowol is originally a love poem, but in the context of the project, it became relevant to this topic of reunification. #thebridge #kimsowol #unabletoforget #dmz 📷 tjchoe
L'ambitieux projet a du faire face à plusieurs contraintes pour ne pas apparaître comme une cible militaire. Dans un souci de relative discrétion face au territoire qui lui fait face, l'artiste explique dans des propos rapportés par le journal américain The Washington Post, que la couleur et la taille de l'œuvre ont du s'adapter à certaines restrictions "afin de se fondre dans l'environnement".
Fruit d'un labeur de plusieurs semaines et de plusieurs jours d'installation, "The Bridge" est aujourd'hui exposée dans la province sud-coréenne de Gyeonggi de façon permanente.
"Cela a été initié par les Sud-coréens, mais si vous regardez l'œuvre vous faites face à la Corée du Nord. Ce projet est le commencement d'un dialogue et je suis heureux de faire partie des acteurs qui sont en train de l'instaurer", explique eL Seed.
