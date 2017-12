Toujours active à 81 ans, une hôtesse de l'air suspend le vol du temps

American Airlines longest serving flight attendant, Bette Nash (L), 81 years old, greets passengers disembarking from her daily return flight to Boston at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport in Arlington, Virginia on December 19, 2017. American Airlines Flight 2160 from Boston has just arrived in Washington, D.C., and Bette Nash, 81, helps the passengers disembark. After six decades crossing the skies as a flight attendant, Nash still has impeccable style, incredible energy and a constant smile. I | ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images