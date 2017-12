Assemblage automobile: le nombre des opérateurs sera "très limité", selon Ouyahia

Employees work in the new Renault factory in Oran, west of Algiers November 10, 2014. French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was targeting annual production capacity of 25,000 vehicles at a new plant in Oran, Algeria, and that it was considering increasing this to 75,000 vehicles. Renault, which said it was Algeria's biggest carmaker with a market share of more than 25 percent, owns 49 percent of the plant and has made an initial investment of 50 million euros ($62 million), it said in a stat | Louafi Larbi / Reuters