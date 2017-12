Tunisians return from the beach on the motorway from the port city of La Goulette to Tunis on the outskirts of the Tunisian capital on July 12, 2016. Run-down roads, reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance are all being blamed for a spike in deadly traffic accidents in Tunisia that has safety experts worried. Road traffic deaths rose by nine percent in the first five months of this year compared with 2015, sparking calls for tougher measures to crack down on widespread traffic offences. / | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images