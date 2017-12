Men wait for casual work offers on a street of Cheraga, west of Algiers, June 24, 2010. Local officials say that Islamist insurgents, fighting a lingering conflict with Algeria's security forces, are targeting small armies of unemployed young men and persuading some of them to join their ranks across Algeria. To match Feature SECURITY-QAEDA/ALGERIA REUTERS/Louafi Larbi (ALGERIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY) | Louafi Larbi / Reuters