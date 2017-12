Wided Bouchamaoui nie être candidate à la présidence de l'Union Pour la Méditerranée

Wided Bouchamaoui, president of Tunisia's Employers' Organisation (UTICA) and a member of Tunia's National Dialogue Quartet, gestures in her office in Tunis, Tunisia October 9, 2015. Tunisia's National Dialogue Quartet won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for helping build democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring, an example of peaceful transition in a region otherwise struggling with violence and upheaval. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters