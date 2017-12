Entrez dans l'ambassade la plus chère du monde

Have you heard? WE ARE MOVING! Our new embassy will be open from January 16, 2018 #33NineElmsLane.📮Our new address will be:



Embassy of the United States of America

33 Nine Elms Lane

London

SW11 7UShttps://t.co/r1NSbm8D3Y pic.twitter.com/PQgltDTksH

— U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) December 14, 2017