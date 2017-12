Faïz Serradj en visite de travail dimanche en Algérie

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 07: Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not seen) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Berlin, Germany on December 07, 2017. (Photo by Cuneyt Karadag/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images