Women in different styles of dress walk in Algiers May 10, 2010. A French proposal to ban full face veils has stoked debate in Europe and also provoked strong reactions across the Mediterranean in North Africa, where many of France's Muslims trace their origins. People in North Africa are split between those who see the proposed ban -- a version of which has already been approved by Belgium's lower house of parliament -- as an attack on Islam, and those who applaud Europe for defending secular | Zohra Bensemra / Reuters