Sonatrach: des conventions-cadres avec trois groupes publics pour la réalisation de prestations

A picture taken on February 8, 2015, shows the headquarters of Algeria's state-owned energy giant Sonatrach in the capital Algiers. Sonatrach plans to invest at least $70 billion over the next 20 years to exploit shale gas in the southern desert. AFP PHOTO / FAROUK BATICHE (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images) | FAROUK BATICHE via Getty Images