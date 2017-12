Les Palestiniens manifestent toujours pour Jérusalem

JERUSALEM - DECEMBER 15: Muslims hold a protest against U.S. President Donald Trumps announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after performing the Friday Prayer at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on December 15, 2017. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images