Rohingyas: 6.700 personnes tuées en Birmanie le premier mois des violences (MSF)

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border as they flee from Buchidong at Myanmar after crossing the Nuf River Shah Porir Dwip Island near Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on September 07, 2017. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) more than 525,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Myanmar for violence over the last month with most of them trying to cross border reach Bangladesh. International organizations have reported claims of human rights vi | NurPhoto via Getty Images