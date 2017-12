Somalie: au moins 13 policiers tués dans un attentat à Mogadiscio

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - DECEMBER 14: Somalian police cadets on a truck are seen at the scene after a suicide attack at police academy in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 14, 2017. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a suicide bomber wearing a police uniform blew up himself outside a police academy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, local media reported. The suicide bomber infiltrated the police checkpoints and blew up himself during a police gathering, Somali National News Agen | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images