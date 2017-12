Les oeuvres d'art de détenus de Guantanamo exposées à New York (photos)

A painting by detainee Ahmed Robbani is viewed on November 22, 2017, part of an exhibit from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.The art is striking -- a miniature three-masted ship in cardboard, with bits of T-shirt for the sails and threads from a prayer cap for ropes. A picture of a huge mosque at water's edge. A shadowy and faceless Statue of Liberty.The pieces are all part of a surprising exhibit in New York with an unlikely source -- the US military pri | TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images