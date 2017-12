À quoi sert le "G5 Sahel" défendu mordicus par Macron?

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) hosts a meeting with Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Chadian President Idriss Deby, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou ahead of a summit with leaders of the G5 Sahel countries to discuss how to speed up the implementation of the G5 West African counter-terrorism force at La Celle-Saint-Cloud, near Paris December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Mar | POOL New / Reuters