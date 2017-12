La foire d'art contemporain africain 1-54 débarque à Marrakech

1:54 already feeling at home at La Mamounia 💥 We can't wait! The first edition of 1:54 Marrakech will be held across 24-25 February at @lamamouniamarrakech #154artfair

A post shared by 1-54 Contemp. African Art Fair (@154artfair) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:29am PDT