Explosion à New York: une personne arrêtée (médias)

Police and other first responders respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on December 11, 2017 in New York.New York police said Monday that they were investigating an explosion of 'unknown origin' in busy downtown Manhattan, and that people were being evacuated. Media reports said at least one person had been detained after the blast near the Port Authority transit terminal, close to Times Square.Early media reports said the blast came from a pipe bomb, and that severa | BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images