Tunisian soldiers gather near the border with Algeria around Mount Chaambi, western Tunisia August 2, 2013. Tunisian forces launched air and ground strikes on Islamist militants near the Algerian border on Friday after fierce overnight clashes in the area, which coincided with increased instability and political turmoil in the North African country. Aircraft bombed caves in the Mount Chaambi area, where the military has been trying to track down Islamist militants since December, witnesses said | Stringer . / Reuters