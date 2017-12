Lutte antiterroriste: 9 cellules démantelées et 186 extrémistes arrêtés au Maroc en 2017

A Moroccan policeman stands guard at the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation office in Sale, March 23, 2015. Moroccan authorities said on Monday they had dismantled a militant cell planning to create an Islamic State affiliate in the North African kingdom, seizing guns and accusing its members of plotting attacks. Reporters were shown six pistols and ammunition seized from a hideout near the southern city of Agadir, in the offices of the BCIJ in the city of Sale. REUTERS/Stringer | Stringer . / Reuters