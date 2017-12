Le déficit commercial de la Tunisie a atteint un niveau record en novembre 2017

Cargo ships unload imported goods in the Tunisian port city of Rades on November 12, 2014. The World Bank said in a report published last September that Tunisia's economic model of manufacturing for exports and protecting the domestic market was valid in the 1970s but since then had hindered progress. AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID via Getty Images