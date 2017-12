Les statues du Jardin d'Essai (El-Hamma) rénovées

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY BEATRICE KHADIGEA picture taken on November 25, 2013 in Algiers shows the Jardin d'Essai, which has been recently refurbished by the Algerian authorities in collaboration with France. The historic garden, which occupies 34 hectares in the Algerian capital and includes 1,200 different types of plants, was established in 1832 when Algeria was still a French colony. AFP PHOTO / BEATRICE KHADIGE (Photo credit should read BEATRICE KHADIGE/AFP/Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images