Travaux publics et transport: plus de 9.000 mds de DA mobilisés depuis 1999

ZERALDA, ALGERIA: An Algerian firefighter on his truck, works on a burning public Bank of Development in the center of Zeralda, in the outer western suburbs of Algiers 06 March 2006. Hundreds of youths attacked government post and bank buildings in protest of the killing of a young man in the police station. A security source said the young man entered the station at three o'clock in the morning with an axe to settle a dispute with a policeman over a love interest, and was shot by one of the po | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images