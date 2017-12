Deux Palestiniens tués dans des raids israéliens à Gaza (Hamas)

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mahmoud al-Masri, a 30-year-old Palestinian man who was killed the previous day in clashes with Israeli troops, during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 9, 2017.Clashes, Palestinian rocket fire and Israeli air strikes killed at least two people and wounded dozens of others on December 8 in violence linked to US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED (Photo c | MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images