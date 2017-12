L'ISIE n'écarte pas un éventuel report de la date des municipales

A Tunisian woman casts her ballot in the capital Tunis December 21, 2014. Tunisians began voting on Sunday in a presidential run-off election that completes the country's last steps to full democracy nearly fours years after an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Anis Mili (TUNISIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) | Anis Mili / Reuters