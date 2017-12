Deux responsables de Lafarge, dont l'ex-PDG Bruno Lafont, présentés à la justice

A pedestrian walks in front of the entrance to the headquarters of French cement producer Lafarge in Paris on November 14, 2017. A search is reported to be under way at Lafarge headquarters in Paris, which is suspected of indirectly funding jihadist groups in Syria, including the Islamic State (IS), said sources close to the survey and from the company. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images) | MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images