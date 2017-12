Jérusalem: les Palestiniens en colère, le Hamas appelle à une intifada

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya gestures as he delivers a speech over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City on December 7, 2017. Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising. This Zionist policy supported by the US cannot be confronted unless we ignite a new intifada," the head of the armed Palestinian Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip said in a speech. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto via Getty Images