Donald Trump reconnaît Jérusalem comme capitale d'Israël

US President Donald Trump holds up a signed memorandum after he delivered a statement on Jerusalem from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 6, 2017. President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- a historic decision that overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.'I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital o | MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images