Yémen: au moins 234 morts, 400 blessés dans les récents combats à Sanaa

SANAA, YEMEN - DECEMBER 05: Houthis patrol around after clashes between Houthis and Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's supporters in Sanaa, Yemen on December 5, 2017. Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed on Monday by Houthi militiamen. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images