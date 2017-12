Les Palestiniens s'opposent à tout transfert de l'ambassade des Etats-Unis à El Qods

A picture shows the Dome of the Rock mosque and a general view of Jerusalem on December 1, 2017. US President Donald Trump may recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The international community says Jerusalem's status must be negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel occupied east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community. / AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Image | THOMAS COEX via Getty Images